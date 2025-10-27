West Seattle, Washington

ROAD WORK ALERT: California SW down to one lane by Fauntleroy culvert repairs

October 27, 2025 12:15 pm
(Photo from last week by Tom Trulin)

Emergency repairs continue on the culvert that takes Fauntleroy Creek beneath the short stretch of California SW between the schoolhouse and church, and today they’re digging in the street, so a flagger is helping traffic get through; if you have to travel through there, allot extra time. When last we checked in with Seattle Public Utilities, spokesperson Brad Wong told us work was not expected to conclude before November 7; the no-parking signage in the area has just been updated to potentially run through November 15. This is separate from the culvert-replacement projects that will start next year on 45th SW.

