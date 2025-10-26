West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Rescue response for crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

October 26, 2025 9:18 am
9:18 AM: Thanks for the tip. Just after a reader called to tell us about this, after passing the scene while going the other way, SFD is just arriving at what they describe as a “rolled-over box truck” on the westbound West Seattle Bridge. One person is reported trapped, another got out. Updates to come.

9:22 AM: The person is reported to be safely out. SFD is dismissing most of its responders. We haven’t seen a photo, and there’s still no working traffic camera in the area, but from what the reader told us, sounds like this is at or near the curve.

