UPDATE: Rescue callout for Beach Drive car-on-side crash

11:50 PM: SFD and SPD are headed to Beach Drive SW and SW Canada [map] after a report of a crash involving a car that’s reportedly on its side after its driver hit a house and parked vehicles. Updates to come.

11:57 PM: Officers just told dispatch they’re going to have Beach Drive closed both ways “for quite a while.” Meantime, SFD reports one person is trapped inside the vehicle that’s on its side, a “small SUV.”

12:14 PM: Added a photo just received via text. Also, SFD told dispatch they’re taking the driver to the hospital.

12:24 PM: Police just told dispatch they’ve reopened southbound Beach Drive.