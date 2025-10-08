PREVIEW: Fall’s first West Seattle Art Walk tomorrow, with three Art of Music mini-concerts

The second Thursday arrives early this month – that’s tomorrow night, and it brings the West Seattle Art Walk! Here’s the fall/winter quarter of venues for art and/or food/drink specials, from Alki to Morgan Junction:

Specific venues and artists are highlighted on this page of the West Seattle Art Walk website – see who and what will be featured at receptions tomorrow night (mostly 5 pm-8 pm), from Babs Fulton‘s animal collage at West Seattle Arcade on Alki Beach, to Dan Jacobs‘s imagery at Hawthorne Massage in North Admiral. Dan’s work is featured on this quarter’s Art Walk poster and other promotional material:

And tomorrow night at all three Junctions, you’ll find Art of Music mini-concerts between 6 and 7:45 pm. In Morgan Junction, Heather Ward sings at Whisky West – here’s a sample of her music:

At CAPERS (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, Terra Nova Duo performs; here’s our video from their Art of Music gig a year ago:

And at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way in The Admiral District, you’ll see Guitar Gil – preview his music here:

Read more about all three here. (WSB is a community co-sponsor of the West Seattle Art Walk – we’ll see you out and about Thursday night!