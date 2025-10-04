PHOTOS/VIDEO: WSHS football wins big over Franklin

Story by Jason Grotelueschen

Photos by Oliver Hamlin

For West Seattle Blog

In a strong showing on Friday night, the West Seattle High School football squad dominated Franklin by a score of 41-6 under the lights at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, to remain unbeaten at 4-0.

This one was all Wildcats from the opening whistle, scoring 5 touchdowns in the first half to take a 34-0 lead, and the visitors from Franklin not scoring a point until getting a touchdown as time expired at the end of the game. The referees did a “run clock” for most of the 2nd half, with minimal stoppages, due to WSHS having a comfortable 34-point lead at the time, which meant that the game was finished before 9 pm (in just 1 hour and 55 minutes).

There was a sizable home crowd on hand for the game, and the fans had a lot to cheer about.

Here’s our video of the opening kickoff:

WSHS wasted no time making a big play, with senior(#6) grabbing an interception just 1:30 into the game. A minute later, junior QB(#12) found senior(#5) for a TD pass:

The extra point by senior Jonah Pelander (#7) gave the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead.

With 5:24 left in the first quarter, WSHS got another interception, this one from senior Ford Fitterer (#40), and the Wildcats offense moved down the field, with Parkinson doing work through the air:

…and on the ground, capping off the drive with a QB run:

The extra point made it 14-0, which remained the score at the end of the first quarter.

Just one minute into the 2nd quarter, the Wildcats kept the momentum going:

…with a long TD pass from Parkinson to sophomore Grady Scheff (#10):

…and the kick put WSHS in front 21-0.

The visiting Quakers couldn’t get anything going on offense in the first half, with the stout Wildcat defense keeping Franklin in check and getting the ball back quickly and repeatedly.

WSHS continued moving the ball, including work by senior Jesse Hansen-Wilson (#43):

With five minutes left in the quarter, WSHS scored again on a short TD pass from Parkinson to senior LJ Moody (#3):

…which put the Wildcats on top 28-0 after the extra point.

With 1:53 remaining in the quarter, Parkinson again connected with Moody, this time for a long TD pass:

…but the extra point was blocked, making the score 34-0 at the half.

Here’s our video of the WSHS marching band entertaining the crowd with their halftime performance:

And here are some halftime photos:

The 3rd quarter was scoreless, with both teams trading possessions. A WSHS drive stalled with 8:02 left in the quarter after losing a fumble that was recovered by Franklin, but the Wildcat defense stepped up and forced a punt.

The 4th quarter had more of the same until WSHS freshman Lennox Parkinson (#22) broke free and scored on a TD run, and the extra point put the Wildcats up 41-0.

It wasn’t until the final minute of the contest that the Quakers made a serious threat to score, moving into the red zone and then ultimately getting a TD catch from senior Deurian McNeil (#0) as time expired, to make the final score 41-6 in favor of WSHS.

Head coach Anthony Stordahl‘s Wildcats remain undefeated at 4-0 for the season:

Throughout the game, the WSHS cheer squad and band were also hard at work:

Up next for the Wildcats: On the road against Lakeside on Thursday, October 9, at 7 pm. (Lakeside lost 28-0 to Chief Sealth on Thursday night. Sealth had also defeated Franklin earlier in the season, 20-0).