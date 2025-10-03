PHOTOS: Chief Sealth IHS football triumphs over Lakeside with shutout

PHOTOS AND REPORTING BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB

The Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks were in celebration mode after a 28-0 victory over Lakeside on the road last night. Chief Sealth dominated on both sides of the ball.

Sealth got on the board early thanks to a touchdown by running back #9 Jessie Gilmore II.

In the second quarter, #21 Marshawn Tovia-Ford scored on a long run, while #12 MJ Filitaula threw a deep pass to #3 Marquis Tovia for another touchdown.

Marshawn Tovia-Ford made impacts on offense and defense as he also scored a touchdown off a pick-six and recorded a sack as well.

Chief Sealth bounced back from challenges including three touchdowns taken back due to penalties.

Lakeside came closest to scoring a couple times in the second quarter. Lakeside missed a field goal and dropped a pass in the end zone heavily defended by #11 Graham Hull.

#2 Kingston Cappiello intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

The CSIHS Cheer Team had a lot to cheer for.

Other game scenes: #10 Yair Issack, running downfield after catching a pass for a first down:

#54 Xavius Chu-Eneliko celebrating after making a tackle:

Head coach Daron Camacho‘s team is now 3-2:

Next game for Chief Sealth: Friday, October 17, 7 pm, hosting Nathan Hale at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).