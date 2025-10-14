NEW EVENT: Day of the Dead in ‘Lower Junction’

Less than a week after celebrating Harvest Fest in advance of Halloween, the West Seattle Junction Association is presenting a new event this year – a Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in the “Lower Junction” (east edge of The Junction, mostly on the west side of Fauntleroy Way):

Saturday, November 1st | 11 AM – 2 PM

Join us for a vibrant Day of the Dead celebration as we transform Fauntleroy Ave into a colorful block filled with papel picado, marigolds, and community spirit. Come honor loved ones, enjoy live music, and explore festive activities from your favorite local merchants.

What’s happening:

Live Mariachi band

Calaveras face painting (skeleton art)

Community Ofrenda at Maris – starting Oct 30, bring a photo of a loved one to add to the altar, honoring their life and spirit. The ofrenda will remain up through Nov 2.

Merchant Activities:

–Orangetheory Fitness – “Afterlife Burn” 30-second rowing challenge, giveaways, swag, class vouchers + photo area

–Sound & Fog – offering Mexican hot chocolate + Day of the Dead–themed treats

–Maris – Create your own skull keychains + Day of the Dead magnets

–Club Pilates – Color your own calaveras, try the “Deadly Plank Challenge,” join the magic-circle fun

–Spa Phoebe – Create your own skull scratch masks, make your own bath salts with essential oils and grab a free temporary Day of the Dead tattoo

–City Sweats – Add to our Gratitude bowl: share memories or notes of thanks; entries entered in a raffle for complimentary wellness services

–Bohemian Studios – Participate in Day of the Dead -themed morning Barre classes at 8:30 A & 10 A plus Vinyasa Yoga at 11:30A

Come walk the block, sip, shop, move, and celebrate life and remembrance together in true West Seattle style.