West Seattle, Washington

30 Thursday

Lots of leaves? Seattle Public Utilities allowing extra yard waste, no extra charge, again for November

October 30, 2025 1:06 pm
Two days until November, and two days until Seattle Public Utilities yard-waste customers can start setting out up to 10 extra bags every collection date this month. SPU sent the annual announcement today:

Seattle Public Utilities offers free extra yard-waste pickup for all household food and yard waste customers each week throughout November.



When customers keep leaves off streets and out of storm drains, it reduces ponding and flooding during fall storms. To support this, customers can put out up to 10 extra bags of leaves for free each collection day in November.

Customers should place extra leaves in:

-Paper or certified compostable lawn and leaf bags, or
-Personal reusable containers with lids.

Winter weather is here, and SPU encourages customers to take these additional steps to keep streets and drains clear, report problems, and stay informed:

-Report clogged drains through the Find It, Fix It app.
-For urgent drainage, wastewater, and drinking water issues, call SPU’s 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.
-Sign up for AlertSeattle, the city’s official emergency alert system.

Note that Find It, Fix It, is for NON-urgent issues, so if something is presenting an immediate life-safety hazard, call SPU’s 24/7 as listed, or even 911 if you can’t get through to a live person.

4 Replies to "Lots of leaves? Seattle Public Utilities allowing extra yard waste, no extra charge, again for November"

  • walkerws October 30, 2025 (1:51 pm)
    Better to put the leaves on your lawn to ensure healthy soil and insect life! Leave the leaves!

    • WSB October 30, 2025 (2:03 pm)
      Yes, of course, if you have a lawn or otherwise open ground. (We leave ours on the “planting strips” along two of the streets we face, but the third side is mostly paved; but even the planting strips only go so far, and if the leaves are piled too high, spirited wind will blow them onto the street, and drain, and sidewalk.)

  • Lauren October 30, 2025 (2:09 pm)
    Yay leave the leaves, love seeing others saying this 🍁 If you’re worried about leaves smothering your lawn — speaking from experience, the grass comes back even better in the spring! 

  • Curious October 30, 2025 (2:15 pm)
    Is it only leaves or any yard waste for free pick up?

