Lots of leaves? Seattle Public Utilities allowing extra yard waste, no extra charge, again for November

Two days until November, and two days until Seattle Public Utilities yard-waste customers can start setting out up to 10 extra bags every collection date this month. SPU sent the annual announcement today:

Seattle Public Utilities offers free extra yard-waste pickup for all household food and yard waste customers each week throughout November.





When customers keep leaves off streets and out of storm drains, it reduces ponding and flooding during fall storms. To support this, customers can put out up to 10 extra bags of leaves for free each collection day in November.

Customers should place extra leaves in:

-Paper or certified compostable lawn and leaf bags, or

-Personal reusable containers with lids.

Winter weather is here, and SPU encourages customers to take these additional steps to keep streets and drains clear, report problems, and stay informed:

-Report clogged drains through the Find It, Fix It app.

-For urgent drainage, wastewater, and drinking water issues, call SPU’s 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.

-Sign up for AlertSeattle, the city’s official emergency alert system.