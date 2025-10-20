Ingallina’s Box Lunch: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome Ingallina’s Box Lunch as one of our newest sponsors. Local businesses joining the sponsor team get the opportunity to tell you about themselves – so here’s what Ingallina’s Box Lunch would like you to know!

Welcome to Ingallina’s Box Lunch: Fresh Food, Stronger Teams

Who We Are

Seattle has always been our home. Ingallina’s Box Lunch began in 1991 as The Metropolitan Lunch Express Café beneath the 5th Avenue Theatre, and by 1993 we were dedicated fully to catering fresh-made lunches. From the beginning, we’ve built our reputation on baking breads and pastries from scratch each night, roasting our own meats daily, and preparing fresh salads and dressings in-house. Everything we do centers on quality and care. But more than food, our mission is satisfaction — customers who feel cared for and connected. That philosophy has kept businesses across the West Coast calling on us for over 30 years, and we’re thrilled to now introduce ourselves to West Seattle Blog readers.

Why Team Lunches Matter

A box lunch is more than just a meal; it’s a proven way to bring people together. Research from Cornell University found that firefighters who ate meals together performed better as a team than those who didn’t —proof that sharing food can build trust and camaraderie. Indeed, eating together has “a long, primal tradition as a kind of social glue,” notes Cornell researcher Kevin Kniffin. Studies published in Cognition and the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition also show that meal breaks improve focus, engagement, and even healthier choices. Simply stepping away from the desk for lunch can reset energy, prevent burnout, and spark more creative collaboration.

The benefits of team lunches include:

●Boosting productivity and focus

●Building stronger workplace relationships

●Encouraging inclusiveness and morale

●Reducing stress and burnout

●Supporting employee retention and recruitment

In fact, a recent Harvard Business Review article reported that employees who take regular lunch breaks are more engaged, more satisfied with their jobs, and more likely to recommend their workplace to others.

How Ingallina’s Can Help Your Workplace

Team lunches don’t need to be complicated to make a real impact. A catered meal can show appreciation, improve morale, and even reduce turnover — studies show engaged teams see up to 59% less turnover when they feel valued. At Ingallina’s, we make it easy for companies to invest in their people with box lunches, party platters, and gift baskets designed to suit every taste and dietary need. Whether it’s a weekly lunch, a special celebration, or a casual “lunch and learn,” our fresh and scratch-made meals create space for conversation, connection, and stronger workplace culture. For West Seattle companies working hard to keep their teams connected and motivated as work routines evolve, we’re here to help. After all, 29% of employees say they enjoy their jobs more when lunch is provided — and isn’t that a small step worth taking?

Ready to see the difference a great lunch can make? Place your order today at Ingallina.com and treat your team to fresh, scratch-made meals that build stronger connections — delivered right to your office door.

We thank Ingallina’s Box Lunch for choosing to advertise their services by sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in doing the same? Please email WSBAdvertising@wsbsales.com for information – thank you!