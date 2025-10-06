How should the city spend your money? Tuesday brings first big public hearing on budget

If you have something to say about next year’s city budget, as City Councilmembers review and revise the mayor’s proposal, tomorrow is your first major chance to tell them what you think. The council will spend Tuesday afternoon and evening presiding over their first big public hearing on the budget. They’ll take online/phone comments starting at 1 pm, in-person comments starting at 5 pm. The agenda document explains how and when to register for the sessions. Here are a few notes we published when the mayor presented his proposal two weeks ago; since then, the council has held multiple meetings at which individual departments gave overviews of their budget proposals (for short quick ways to review those, see the slide decks linked in the agendas – find them labeled Select Budget Committee, starting September 25th. You can also find the entire budget document, and individual departments’ plans, linked here.