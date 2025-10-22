HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: Chief Sealth girls celebrate Senior Night

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB
As the regular fall-sports season approaches the end, it’s time to celebrate those for whom this is the final season – the seniors. Last night, Chief Sealth International High School‘s girls-soccer team paid tribute to the Class of 2026 – including team support (above) as well as players (below with head coach Mike Rillo) –
Leslie Nunez Castro:
Lucinda Leviton:
Kimberly Ramirez:
Harlee Wahl:
Mariah Rillo:
Nasra:
The match was at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex against Nathan Hale.
The Seahawks led 1-0 after Nunez Castro, #4, scored early in the second half on a shot outside the box that sailed over the keeper’s head.
Then Hale scored two goals in the final five minutes to get the win.
The team’s last regular-season match is tonight at Cleveland, 5 pm.
