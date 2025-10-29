HELPING: What dozens of your neighbors did at Lincoln Park on Green Seattle Day

From toddlers to seniors, an all-ages contingent of volunteers spent Green Seattle Day – this past Saturday – at Lincoln Park. Forest steward Lisa McGinty sent photos and this report:

So grateful for our volunteer community! On October 25th, 47 volunteers joined the fun and helped give 300 native trees, shrubs, and ground-covering plants their forever homes. WSHS student band Fleabag played for volunteers as they worked to help restore a forested area in the park. Lincoln Park was one of 17 sites that hosted the Green Seattle Partnership’s annual event. This year, GSP is celebrating 20 years of restoring Seattle’s Parks and green spaces.

That work party was of course before the weekend windstorm, but Lisa told us she’s been back to the area since then and it all weathered the storm pretty well. P.S. To find future events that you can help with, go here!