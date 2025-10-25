HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Ski Swap 2025, day 1

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Busy day at the VFW Hall in The Triangle for day 1 of the two-day West Seattle Ski Swap, coordinated by Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor), whose Noah, Reese, and Luke were on duty when we visited:

The hall is full of skis, snowboards, boots, and related gear so you can get ready for snow-sports season:

The team tells us it’s been busy all day, and they’ve got “a ton of steals”:

The Ski Swap is on at 3601 SW Alaska until 5 pm, but if you can’t get there by then, it’s open tomorrow too, 10 am-4 pm. And here’s a reminder that mountain snow is on the way – a screengrab a few minutes ago from a camera at Stevens Pass: