HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy’s Great Pumpkin Search 2025

The Great Pumpkin Search is on in Fauntleroy! Volunteers hid 175 pumpkins similar to that one around the Endolyne business district, and organizers with the Fauntleroy Community Association are now presiding over the search from a tent at the corner of 45th SW and Brace Point, across from Endolyne Joe’s:

Some of the pumpkins are redeemable for prizes – one per searcher. The search is on until 3 pm, or until all the pumpkins are found – just a few searchers in the early going, so you have time to get there!