BIZNOTE: Fall Fest community party at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate’s new West Seattle offices

Treats await all ages at the “Fall Fest” party/open house on through 8 pm at the new West Seattle offices of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate (WSB sponsor).

The branch recently moved to 5415 California SW from the Jefferson Square north-side office building. Left to right above are brokerage vice president Tay Krull, branch manager and managing broker Emma Lazo, and president/CEO Melanie Weidenbach, who told us the new location has more space for team members and customers to collaborate.

60 agents and brokers are on the team. Many are there tonight, as are other fun features including a photo booth. The Berkshire team also says they’re happy to be at street level – “great curb appeal,” Lazo said, like the perfect home.