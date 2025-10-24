HAPPENING NOW: Admiral District Trick-or-Treating 2025

As shown in our screengrab from the Admiral/California traffic cam, Admiral District trick-or-treating is under way, with umbrellas joining treat bags as accessories this year! The participants stretch from Avamere and Mioposto (WSB sponsor) in North Admiral to Shug’s and Welcome Road Winery (WSB sponsor) at California/Charlestown – the map is on the Admiral Neighborhood Association website, but we’ve heard from businesses NOT on the map that are participating too, like Alki Mail (47th/Admiral) and Zelda Zonk, so there’s a ton of treats to be had! It’s continuing until 6 pm; photojournalist Oliver Hamlin is out on the route for WSB, so we’ll add photos later.