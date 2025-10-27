Halloween trivia, WSHS food-drive dropoffs, Baby Story Time, more for your West Seattle Monday

(The Great Pigeon Point Pumpkin? Thanks to Pete for the photo)

Wondering what’s happening in West Seattle today/tonight? Here’s our list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (got something to add? please send info!):

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Last week to see the art display at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) – visit during regular hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

BABY STORY TIME: Also at Southwest Library, 12 pm-12:30 pm.

NEED MEDICARE INFO? Second of two opportunities to drop by Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) 1-4 pm to talk with an insurance adviser.

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL FOOD DRIVE DROPOFFS: Today is the last of three Mondays when community members can drop off food and clothing for the drive 4-6 pm at the school’s “historic entrance” (3000 California SW, north side).

HOMEWORK HELP: Free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT HIATUS: Still on hold until The Missing Piece reopens. in its new Junction location (hoping to fully open later this week).

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play tonight! Special Halloween trivia at Easy Street, 6:30 and 7:30 pm, free (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: At 7 pm, the Chief Sealth IHS volleyball team hosts Highline (2600 SW Thistle).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: South-end Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to EVERYONE who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!