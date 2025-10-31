Halloween and more for your West Seattle Friday

(Friday sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Halloween is here!

EVERYTHING HALLOWEEN ON OUR CALENDAR: Since we’re likely to be adding to it over the next few hours, go here to get the most up-to-date overall list.

That list is where you’ll find private-home displays (and we still have a few more to add – check for an update this afternoon). Some of the other highlights:

TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT: We have local info here for families interested in non-candy and/or non-allergenic-candy trick-or-treating. (And if you’re participating, it’s not too late to let us know so we can add.)

TRICK OR READ: Tails to Astonish (5633 California SW), West Seattle’s only comic-book store, has free comic books and more for costumed visitors 12-7 pm.

WHITE CENTER HALLOWEEN BLOCK PARTY: Starts with 4-7 pm business-district trick-or-treating (16th SW south of Roxbury)

‘COME AS YOU AREN’T’ AT SKYLARK: 6 pm-midnight, the most famous local Halloween show of all, bands performing at The Skylark costumed (and competing) as other bands – see the lineup in our calendar listing. $25/door, no advance ticket sales. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DANCE MACABRE AT BEAR ISLAND: 6 pm-11 pm party with live music at Admiral HUB (4320 SW Hill). No cover.

PUMPKIN JUNCTION: The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) offers at least 15 pumpkin beers on tap to celebrate the season.

DARK CHISME AT EASY STREET: Halloween show at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, celebrating new vinyl pressing. Free, all ages.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING: Skating with live music – tonight, Halloween Goth Skate – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

Again, the full Halloween list is here, and we expect last-minute additions. (If you’re looking for all the decorations we’ve featured all month, they’re in our coverage archive.) Now the rest of what’s up:

FREE INDOOR PLAY: “Stay and Play” is open 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), with toys for the little ones and coffee for their chaperones.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Last day to see the community creations on display throughout Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), and you can visit any time during regular hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am to 11:30 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), free.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: Natalia‘s Friday sessions are 12:30-1 pm at La Choza (10401 47th SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!