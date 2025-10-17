West Seattle, Washington

Got a little time to make a big difference? Invest in Youth still needs volunteer tutors at Roxhill and Sanislo

October 17, 2025 9:15 am
 How to help | West Seattle news

Tutoring is about to start for local educational nonprofit Invest in Youth but they’re still short tutors for students at Roxhill and Sanislo elementary schools. If you can give a little time to make a big difference here in West Seattle, here’s how!

We have students lined up by their teachers as those who they believe will most benefit from our one-on-one tutoring program but we still need tutors.

Roxhill Elementary at E.C. Hughes, Tuesdays 2:40 – 3:40 pm

Sanislo Elementary, Mondays 2:40 – 3:40 pm

Tutoring starts soon and runs through May 2026. If you can commit to one hour a week and you’re interested in connecting with your local community to narrow achievement gaps for neighborhood students we want to hear from you!

You’ll meet one day a week with the same student in the classroom with other student-tutor pairs, and work on math and reading fundamentals, all while serving as a mentor to foster lifelong academic success.

No experience is necessary; just a commitment to show up for one hour, one day a week.

Visit our website for more information or complete our tutor application to begin tutoring this fall.

