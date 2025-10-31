Four more days to vote. 83 percent of Seattle ballots aren’t in yet.

Thanks to Cindi for a second photo contribution today – King County Elections workers picking up ballots at the High Point Library drop box this afternoon. This serves to illustrate today’s daily reminder – Tuesday (November 4) is Election Day, and KCE drop boxes close at 8 pm sharp on that night. Checking the ballot-return statistics, just under 17 percent of Seattle voters’ ballots have come in so far, whether by drop box or USPS mail , one percent more than yesterday. Don’t let your ballot go to waste – big local decisions are on it, including mayor, two citywide councilmembers, city attorney, school-board members (not our district but all seats are up for citywide votes in the general election), county executive, three tax measures, and more. But it’s pretty much too late to use the postal mail and be sure you’ll get a postmark in time, so get your ballot to an official drop box as soon as you can.