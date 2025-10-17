FOLLOWUP: Speed-cushion installation about to start on three Alki streets

We first showed you that map back in August, when SDOT confirmed where it’s planning to add speed cushions on 60th, 61st, and 62nd SW in the heart of Alki. After a reader spotted the first preparatory outlines this week, we asked SDOT for an update on the construction timeline. They say installation will start as soon as next week (Monday, October 20 and beyond), weather permitting, and hope to provide us more details shortly. Here’s the original construction notice.