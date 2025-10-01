FOLLOWUP: SDOT’s Highland Park sidewalk/walkway plan

Back in May, SDOT held a walking tour in Highland Park (WSB coverage here) – one of several in West Seattle – to gather community input on where new sidewalks/walkways should be built with Seattle Transportation Levy money. Today, the department sent the results, in report format, including the map above, showing blocks that are going to “move into conceptual design.” The report explains:

In most cases, sidewalk or walkway will be designed on one side of the street. Sidewalks and walkways may be constructed from a variety of materials including paint, asphalt, concrete and barriers. Specific design treatments are decided based on factors including the space available on the street, drainage needs, existing infrastructure, impacts to parking, slopes, and estimated construction costs. Projects will be in construction between 2026 and 2029. We will be working closely with adjacent property owners as design progresses. Updates will also be provided on our project website. Project schedules will begin to be available as soon as the end of 2025.

They’re looking for feedback by next Wednesday (October 8) at LevySidewalk@seattle.gov – see the full report here.