FOLLOWUP: New 44th/Oregon all-way stop explained

When we first reported September 24 on the all-way stop that appeared unannounced earlier that day at 44th/Oregon in The Junction, we promised to follow up with SDOT to ask what led to its installation, and if any others were on the way. Today we finally got the explanation from SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali, who also acknowledges – as commenters had observed – that the signage was installed without accompanying alerts:

The City received strong feedback from community members concerned about pedestrian safety at this intersection, including a petition with 175 signatures in support of installing an all-way stop. After evaluating the location using our standard criteria — including traffic volumes, pedestrian activity, and proximity to the business district — it met the threshold for all-way stop control and was approved. Given the safety concerns raised and strong community support, we prioritized moving quickly once the intersection met the criteria.

The new stop signs were installed on Wednesday (9/24), and “Traffic Revision Ahead” signs were placed on Friday (9/26). We recognize the lag between installation and signage and are updating our process so that advance warning signs will be in place at the same time as new stop signs going forward.

No additional all-way stops are currently under evaluation in this area. However, SDOT welcomes community requests citywide — residents can use the City’s Find It, Fix It app or email 684-Road@seattle.gov to raise safety concerns at specific locations.