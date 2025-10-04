FOLLOWUP: Here’s how the West Seattle Alzheimer’s Support Group Walk went

As previewed here, an informal walk was scheduled in West Seattle again this year on the same day as the big citywide Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It happened this morning; we just got this report:

The West Seattle Alzheimer’s Support Group rallied to the cause Saturday for the annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s. Upward of three dozen, men, women, children, and dogs from West Seattle walked a stretch of 35th Ave SW near the water tower, to coincide with the larger event at Seattle Center. The annual walk is part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the many forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, and to provide support for families living with disease – through resources, advocacy, and research to find a cure. The West Seattle walk was organized by support group facilitator Martha Smith.

If you’re interested in the group, here’s more info.