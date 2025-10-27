FOLLOWUP: A Cleaner Alki funding, noise enforcement, unpermitted-vendor studies among first set of budget changes proposed by Councilmember Saka

We’ve been reporting that City Council budget amendment proposals would start going public today, after previews from District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka and local groups about what he might propose adding to the budget. The presentations start with a 9:30 am meeting tomorrow, and agenda details for those first presentations are out now. On the agenda under Seattle Public Utilities-related budget amendments, one that could give a boost to local cleanup group A Cleaner Alki, which as we’ve reported is working to replace lost grant money – here’s the amendment number and the summary by council staff:

SPU-002-A-1 – Increase SPU by $100,000 GF for addi�onal community cleanup services through community partners (Summary) The funding provided by this CBA is intended to support additional neighborhood cleanup events and activities through established community partners, such as A Cleaner Alki in West Seattle, that have a proven track record of collaborating with City departments and are in the community performing services on a weekly basis. The funding is also intended to support the launch of a new pilot program to fund volunteer cleaning ambassadors and periodic neighborhood cleanups located in Morgan Junction, Alaska Junction, and Admiral Junction. The intent is for SPU to contract with community organizations to provide cleanup and maintenance services in City parks, greenbelts, and rights-of-way, including litter pickup, vegetation management, and beautification projects. The funding may also be used for cleaning supplies and disposal services, coordination of community cleanup events, and data collection on litter volumes and types.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda, under Mayor’s Office-related amendments, Saka proposes two that relate to issues raised in West Seattle, primarily Alki:

MO-002S-A-1 – Request that MO convene departments to study and report on noise enforcement to better address problem noise viola�ons citywide (summary) This Statement of Legislative Intent (SLI) would request that the Mayor’s Office (MO) lead a comprehensive policy review on the City’s approach to regulation of excessive noise, including vehicle noise and disruptive noise occurring on sidewalks and rights of way in the stadium district and citywide. This SLI would request the MO work collaboratively with the Seattle Police Department, Department of Finance and Administrative Services, Seattle Department of Transportation, and Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections to evaluate current enforcement practices, interdepartmental coordination, and develop a coordinated interdepartmental strategy and implementation approach to more efficiently and effectively address excessive noise violations to include clear guidelines around enforcement, mitigation best practices, education, and interventions, along with roles and responsibilities of relevant City departments. A report with findings and specific implementation recommendations to improve the City’s noise enforcement approach should be submitted to the Public Safety Committee and the Central Staff Director by June 1, 2026. MO-003S-A-1 – Request MO to lead a policy review on unpermitted food and merchandise vending (summary) Council requests that the Mayor’s Office (MO) lead a comprehensive policy review on the City’s approach to licensing and enforcement of unpermitted vending. The Mayor’s budget would include $1.8 million in new funding to support Joint Enforcement Team and unlicensed vending enforcement. To better understand the strategy for the use of these and existing resources, the MO is requested to evaluate current enforcement practices, interdepartmental coordination, and strategies for addressing public health and safety concerns related to unlicensed vending. Council further requests an understanding of how the Department of Transportation, Office of Economic Development, Seattle Police Department, Department of Finance & Administrative Services, Seattle Parks & Recreation, other critical City partners, and King County Public Health can best be coordinated to meet the needs this issue presents. The review should include best practices from other cities and recommend policy options that balance enforcement with pathways to compliance for small business entrepreneurs and supports community well-being. The report should identify strategies for immediate implementation, which address potential accessibility, equity concerns and relevant barriers associated with unlicensed vending. A report with findings and implementation recommendations that are immediately actionable should be submitted to the Transportation Committee of the City Council by April 30, 2026, in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

(Also under Mayor’s Office, Saka has an amendment proposing a study of tree policy.) Those are just the first of Saka’s notable proposed amendments; SDOT and Parks-related amendments (such as the potential Morgan Junction Park skate dot and Camp Long restoration items we’ve mentioned) will be on the agenda for another council meeting Wednesday, and those specific documents are not yet linked – we’ll publish a story when they are. The proposals will go through council review before a determination of whether they make it into the “balancing package” that the budget chair – this year, Councilmember Dan Strauss – puts forward. The budget will be finalized next month.