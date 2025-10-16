Final briefing for, and questions from, Fauntleroy ferry terminal project’s Community Advisory Group

(WSF recording of Wednesday’s Community Advisory Group meeting)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

A long journey has come to an end for the Community Advisory Group that has been a sounding board for the Fauntleroy ferry-terminal replacement project.

The group was convened four and a half years ago as Washington State Ferries navigated the process of determining a concept for the new dock, and included members from all three communities on the route – Fauntleroy, Vashon, and Southworth. WSF brought them together online last night one last time, 10 months after their previous meeting (WSB coverage here).

Nicole McIntosh, who returned earlier this year to the role of terminal-engineering director, introduced the meeting and thanked the group members for their contributions and said they hope to continue collaborating with them as the project moves forward.

Facilitator was Laura LaBissonier Miller. She turned it over to WSF’s Hadley Rodero for a timeline update (previewed here on Tuesday), with design/construction expected 2028-2031.

A key document discussed at the meeting was the PEL (Planning and Environmental Linkage) report – which led to the decision to settle on a version of “Alternative B,” longer and narrower than the current dock, holding up to 155 cars (almost twice as many as the current dock).

They believe this will minimize impact to Cove Park, north of the dock, among other attributes.

What’s next – environmental review, but they don’t know yet exactly what level of it. Community engagement will be part of it and WSF promises to go above and beyond the bare minimum required.

They’re also working to “secure full funding” for the project (for which $100 million is budgeted for starters – in a question later, they reiterated that this project so far is state-funded so they’re not expecting the federal-funding chaos to affect it).

Q&A ensued. First question: CAG member Susan Frith asked, How will they determine what the final design will hold, since right now it’s a range of 124 to 155? WSF’s Charles Torres said the difference is four lanes versus four-plus lanes, which could help WSF staffers sort – but “we don’t want to overbuild,” he noted.

CAG member Judy Pickens asked if they’ve learned more about what will happen with a dock stretching further out “into the weather.” Short answer, not much; Torres said the initial response was “it’s probably going to be fine, we’re only going out another 240 feet or so.”

CAG member Justin Hirsch says he’s more worried about underbuilding than overbuilding, and had a process question: Do they have to wait for a determination of the level of environmental review before they settle on a footprint, whether B or B-3?

Environmental consultant James Gregory said they’re working on a hybrid of the two rather than expecting the final design will be either B or B-3. So when will they have to settle on a capacity? Hirsch pressed. Not an exact timeline but at some point during the “early part of the NEPA chapter” – the forthcoming environmental review. But once they get there “there’ll be pros and cons to this decision, it won’t be a slam dunk.”

Another question, from CAG member Scott Harvey: Wasn’t the WSF standard for new docks to be one and a half times the vehicle capacity of the boats they serve? (If so, that would be at least 180 vehicles, since the Triangle Route’s standard is 124-vehicle vessels.) McIntosh says that’s just a guideline, and they have to work with the communities that are home to their terminals.

Pickens asked about communication going forward, and when they’d ask for feedback. Rodero said WSF will use public meetings, email updates, the other ways they’ve been communicating most recently. But, she then asked, would this group be interested in advisory-group type involvement going forward? There was no conclusive reply, but Rodero promised to share the “draft commmunication plan” for next phases of the project when it’s available.

Group member Mardi Clements wondered about the difference in required pile-driving between B and B-3 – “is there a big difference in the number of piles and how many are we talking about?” Torres said that’s not finalized yet but somewhere slightly more than 100, and they’ll need two seasons of in-water work.

Why no second slip? was asked in a written question. That’s been suggested but hasn’t been studied; it could result in a smaller trestle, but what they are more likely to do is build something, Torres said, that “does not preclude it.”

There was also an update on the intersection project that’s set to be built before the new terminal: Mark Bandy provided it, with more new visuals beyond the one with the short update sent earlier this week. He said they’ve been working on completing the design and working with the city. They’re going out to bid soon and hope to start construction “early next year.”

Bandy recapped the traffic flow plan – including no left turn onto the dock from northbound Fauntleroy Way. They hope to have it all fine-tuned by next year’s summer peak-traffic season. He also pointed out that the design has the fewest number of poles – but it’s still a view obstruction in some spots.. He showed renderings of how the setup will look, looking out from Captain’s Park uphill, and toward it from the dock.

The pole will not have another street light because they’ve determined that the ones already near the intersection provide enough light.

In Q&A on that, Pickens pointed out that culvert construction will complicate things in the area next year, and also wondered how people coming downhill are supposed to get to the dock if they can’t make a left turn. Bandy said they did talk through the left-turn issue with the city and they settled on 24/7, so peole will either have to find a different route or else figure out how to u-turn or loop further north.

Frith suggested that it would make sense to at least allow left turns during “low-traffic times.” Clements said a signage change will be needed because up around 35th, people are pointed that way to get to the dock. She said her garage door/driveway near the dock are a popular U-turn spot and she can only imagine that getting worse.

Will the new signal have transit prioritization? The project team wasn’t clear, though the new signal certainly would capable of it. Also revealed: The parking lot at the east end of the dock will be a bit smaller.

Next came a real-estate update, specifically the white house on the Cove Park beach north of the dock.

“We are working to acquire it.” The tenants have vacated it and security is checking daily to be sure squatters don’t come in. King County will transfer ownership to the state early next year, and then the house will be renovated for construction administration, storage place, maybe a break room, ways to. keep it occupied ‘and keep people out of it that we don’t want in it.’

What’s next: They’re promising a community update when the next phase of environmental review starts.

Final questions included: When will the PEL report be finalized? In the next month or two. Rodero said it’s not likely to look much different from the draft report just circulated, but they’ll “share it out” when ready.

And with that, plus another round of thanks to the advisory-group members, their long and winding road … route … on this project ended. “It’s pretty impressive what you all accomplished together,” observed McIntosh.