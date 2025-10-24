West Seattle, Washington

FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth still down to 2 boats

Going into the busy Friday afternoon commute period, the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route remains down to two boats. M/V Sealth went out of service this morning, in need of repairs, and it’s at the WSF Eagle Harbor facility (Bainbridge Island) to get worked on, so M/V Issaquah and M/V Cathlamet are on the 2-boat schedule (timetables are linked here). Compounding matters, the South Vashon route (Tahlequah-Point Defiance) had some cancellations this morning too.

