Fauntleroy Fall Festival and more for your West Seattle Sunday!

Good morning – rain or shine, the Fauntleroy Fall Festival is today’s biggest event, so we’ll start the list with that:

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: Three hours of big fun, outdoors and indoors, on the grounds of the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, Church, and YMCA, both sides of the 9100 block of California SW, 2-5 pm. The festival-zone map is above; you can see the event schedule – activities, performances, demonstrations, community-organization booths – in our calendar listing. It’s all free – powered by donations and volunteers – except for the food and beverages available for purchase. Depending on the weather, some activities may move locations from where they’re mapped, so ask the nearest volunteer if you’re having trouble finding something. (Pre-festival – if you’re entering the cake contest, drop off your entry at The Hall at Fauntleroy on the south end of the schoolhouse by noon!)

Now, here’s what else is up for your Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings!) and inbox:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run starts at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: The Sunday games are on hiatus until The Missing Piece reopens in its new Junction location (no date yet, as of our most recent followup).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the year-round market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early-fall produce season (stone fruit, berries, tomatoes, peppers, greens, roots, bulbs), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Two more weeks to visit Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) to see what artists are showing this year! Open today 10 am-6 pm

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

BOOK LAUNCH: As previewed here, local writer/photographer “Scuba Jess” has published another book in her series teaching kids about recycling – this one focusing on West Seattle’s biggest recycling facility, the NUCOR (WSB sponsor) steel mill – and is launching it with an 11 am-1 pm event at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW)

KIDS’ PUMPKIN DECORATING: 11 am-3 pm, pay-what-you-can pumpkin decorating drop-in at West Seattle Mercantile (3270 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH & BLOWING DEMO: Noon to 4 pm, Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way) is open for live glass-blowing demos, and art-glass pumpkin-patch shopping, as part of “Refract.”

‘FEATHER IN THE WIND’ ART POP-UP: 12-6 pm, final day of multi-artist weekend show in the upstairs annex at Alki Arts (6030 California SW)

FRESH HOP FEST & FALL BEER SHOWCASE: Noon-7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Jim Page performs 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: 3 pm, final performance of the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW)

‘THE DETENTION LOTTERY’ AT WSUU: 4 pm, play presenting “an inside view of the Immigration Court experience,” at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation (7141 California SW). Free admission.

SHOW AND SIGNING AT EASY STREET: 4 pm, Ruel performs at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) – free, all ages – with a signing for those who’ve bought Ruel’s newest album.

WATCHING THE BIG GAME: 5 pm, American League Championship Series Game 6 for the Mariners at Toronto! No specific watch list for this – pretty much anywhere you’ll find a bar/restaurant with a screen.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday nights are live music nights with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!