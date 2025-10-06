ELECTION 2025: West Seattle Chamber of Commerce to host mayoral candidates at Thursday forum

1:43 PM: Voting in the November election starts in less than two weeks – King County Elections will mail ballots next week. Four citywide races will be on your ballot, and this Thursday, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is presenting a candidates’ forum during its monthly lunch meeting, described as follows:

The 2025 Candidate Forum brings together candidates for Mayor of Seattle, Seattle City Council, and City Attorney in a nonpartisan program hosted by the West Seattle Chamber. Attendees will hear clear positions on public safety, transportation, housing, small business health, climate readiness, and neighborhood priorities. The format features timed moderator questions, equal speaking time, and a focused small business lightning round.

Moderator will be longtime local journalist/broadcaster Brian Callanan, who is also a chamber board member as part of his volunteer work organizing Loop the ‘Lupe every summer. The lunch/forum is at 11:30 am Thursday (October 9) at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), open to non-members as well as members (there’s an attendance fee for both); here’s the registration link. Once your ballot arrives, the deadline for voting and returning it is Tuesday, November 4.

1:58 PM: Just heard from chamber executive director Rachel Porter, who says her organization has *just* decided to focus only on the mayoral race at the forum – they’re expecting both incumbent Bruce Harrell and challenger Katie Wilson.