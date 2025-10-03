ELECTION 2025: See what King County Executive candidates said at mini-forum in White Center

In our video are the two King County Councilmembers in the running to move up to County Executive, Girmay Zahilay from Tukwila and Claudia Balducci from Bellevue. They introduced themselves and spent more than an hour answering questions during last night’s North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meeting in White Center. Topics included public safety, public health, and government accountability. The forum was cordial, without either candidate explicitly pointing out where they and their opponent differ. The County Executive job is on the ballot for the first time in 16 years, since Dow Constantine resigned to become Sound Transit CEO; Shannon Braddock (who, like Constantine, is a West Seattle resident) was appointed to succeed him but chose not to run for the permanent job. We recorded the forum while covering the NHUAC meeting for our partner site White Center Now, where you can also read our summary of what the candidates said. Voting starts in about two weeks; ballots will be mailed October 15 and dropboxes open the next day.

SIDE NOTE: Our report on WCN also covers what another meeting guest, King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, discussed, including her department’s staffing challenges.