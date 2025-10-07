Dine-out school fundraiser, Q/A with police, volunteer meetup, Taylor Swift trivia, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Last night – photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our Tuesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 10 am with Natalia – last-minute reminder, so mark your calendar for next week!. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The artworks on display are placed all around Southwest Library (9010 California SW), and you can visit any time during regular hours, 12 pm-6 pm today.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) features a speaker from PeaceTrees Vietnam. (WSB sponsor)

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET HEARING: As previewed Monday, 1 pm afternoon (online/phone) and 4:30 pm evening (in-person) sessions. See the agenda here, with information on how to participate; watch live via Seattle Channel.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Both West Seattle HS golf teams play Franklin at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), 3 pm.

HOMEWORK HELP: First week of this school year’s free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

DINE OUT FUNDRAISER FOR LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY: 4-9 pm, get food at/from Admiral Mioposto (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor), and part of the proceeds support programs at Lafayette Elementary!

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

BE AN ADMIRAL VOLUNTEER! Admiral Neighborhood Association meetup for people interested in volunteering for fall and winter, 6:30 pm at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor).

TALK WITH POLICE: Southwest Precinct Advisory Council – which is really just everyone who shows up – meets at 6:30 pm at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds, right off the parking lot). Get updates from police and ask questions.

CREATE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), register in advance to work on your project(s).

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: New classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space. Newcomers are always welcome, and the first class is free. (Above is video we recorded during last week’s class!)

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia tonight – special sessions of Taylor Swift trivia at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!