DEVELOPMENT: New plan, recurring concerns surface at online community meeting for 2345 Hobart SW

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The online public meeting for a development proposal at 2345 Hobart Avenue SW (backstory here) was meant for comments on the latest proposal for the site.

But the proposal was so new, city reps weren’t fully acquainted with it, admitted planner Joe Hurley, presiding over the meeting. A project manager for the proposal surfaced during the meeting, as a commenter, to talk about it. When the public meeting was scheduled, the plan had a duplex and a stand-alone house. Now the latter has been removed, and only the duplex remains.

All the same, neighbors are concerned that any development on the site, much of which is in an Environmentally Critical Area, will threaten the stability in the area. They requested a meeting to get their concerns more conspicuously onto the record as the Department of Construction and Inspections reviews the proposal to decide whether to allow part of the project to get an Environmentally Critical Area exemption.

Hurley said the public meeting was the result of nine comments calling for one, mainly concerns about slide risks and inadequate analysis of the site.

The project manager promised a “detailed stormwater analysis” was planned, and that the project would include repairs of the “Hobart washout.” She said the duplex that’s now the only building planned on the site is similar to what’s been approved for a neighboring site; both are owned by the same family, which she notes lives in the area. She suggested the site’s zoning meant they could build more than they’re seeking to. She also said the site holds some “unhealthy” trees but that rather than being removed, they’ll be “snagged” so their roots remain to aid with soil stability. Finally, she said the plan would have two offstreet-parking spaces for each unit (that too had been a concern, more cars than spaces could lead to onstreet parking in an area where the road is already narrow).

One commenter wanted clarity on the percentage of the site’s ECA that could potentially be built over; the meeting’s purpose was to record comments, not answer questions, so that went unanswered.

Others who spoke included a lawyer for some of the property owners, who said they understood that the city couldn’t place an “undue burden” on a property owner by ordering that an entire site be left undeveloped, but, they asked, would allowing one unit instead of two be enough to relieve that burden?

A nearby resident also cited a policy saying that granting an ECA exemption shouldn’t be “injurious” to those nearby, and she thinks this would be – putting her and neighbors at risk. That was echoed by another neighbor, who said the project could be at best an inconvenience but at worst do harm.

The concerned neighbors also got some support from regional tree advocate Sandi Shettler, who called out a deficiency in the site report, saying it didn’t list the existing trees’ species.

Though they didn’t all speak, the meeting drew more than 20 attendees, according to the counter on the video software.

Next step, the city will continue reviewing the project and will make a decision on the exemption request, with the decision open to appeal.