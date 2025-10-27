CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect charged in Menashe & Sons Jewelers smash-and-grab robbery

(WSB photo, August 14)

More than two months after the noontime smash-and-grab takeover robbery at Menashe & Sons Jewelers in The Junction, a suspect is charged. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced the first-degree robbery and unlawful-gun-possession charges filed against 29-year-old DaSean S. Harrison, who the documents say has prior weapons and robbery-attempt convictions. The charging documents say they traced him through witnesses, car rental records, an investigation of pawn-shop robberies (for which he’s also charged) in Renton and Shoreline, and even SODO Home Depot camera images showing shoplifting of items similar to what was used in the robbery, including sledgehammers and gloves. Harrison, who the documents say lives on Capitol Hill, already has been arraigned and has pleaded not guilty; he is in the King County Jail, in lieu of $250,000 bail. We’re still reading the lengthy (26 pages) charging documents and will add more details shortly.