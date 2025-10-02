Clothing swap, culverts meeting, campaign forum, West Seattle Book Club, comedy, music, more for your Thursday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our lively list of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Explore options for your fall gardening! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE – DROPOFFS CONTINUE: As explained in our calendar listing, the annual Southwest Artist Showcase starts this weekend at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), and you can participate just by bringing in up to 3 artworks for inclusion. Library’s open 10 am-6 pm today for the second day of dropoffs.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: 4 pm, Chief Sealth IHS hosts Squalicum for slowpitch softball, Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), and West Seattle HS hosts Lincoln for girls’ soccer, Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

COMMUNITY CLOTHING SWAP: KAVU in South Delridge (9064 Delridge Way SW) is hosting this swap – bring in your swappable clothing dtarting at 4 pm, swap/shopping is 5-7 pm, as explained in our calendar listing.

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Cascadia Pizza Co..

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WINE AND JAZZ NIGHT: Support the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) while enjoying good wine and good music, 5-9 pm. Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

FAUNTLEROY CULVERTS MEETING: Get the latest information – and answers to your questions – from Seattle Public Utilities, 5:30 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), as the first of these projects nears.

NEED A NOTARY? 6-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DUSTY 45s FT. SPECIAL GUESTS: In White Center tonight: Free live music 6-9 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center) with The Dusty 45s featuring Not Dead Yet and the Joel Astley Band.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), it’s the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Is walking more your speed? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO CLUB: October’s first class is at 6:30 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), all skill levels welcome.

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: The club is back after summer break. Choose your venue, bring your own book. 7 pm start – locations are in our calendar listing.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE CANDIDATES: A mini-campaign forum is part of what’s planned for tonight’s North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meeting at the North Highline Fire Station in White Center (1243 SW 112th), 7 pm.

GAMING WATCH PARTY: 7 pm at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs), celebrate “the premiere of Campaign IV of Critical Role and witness the birth of Araman!”

THE HEATS LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm in-store show, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Blankslate, Tiny Monsters, Raegan Leilani. Doors at 7 pm. Music at 8 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: Second week! 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has info including the ticket link. (4711 California SW)

COMEDY SHOWCASE: 8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW) – our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Marc Muller, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!