CLOSURE ALERT: Next round of South Park Bridge overnight closures announced

The second year of Duwamish River cleanup in-water work is under way, and that means overnight closures for the South Park Bridge (shown in SDOT cam view some nights. King County Road Services has just announced the second round starts tomorrow night:

Upcoming Closure:

16th Ave S (South Park Bridge) between East Marginal Way S and Dallas Ave S

10/9, 10/10, 10/11 – Overnight

The South Park Bridge on 16th Ave S (between East Marginal Way S and Dallas Ave S) will be closed to all vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians on:

Thurs. Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. to Fri. Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Fri. Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. to Sat. Oct. 11 at 6 a.m.

Sat. Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. to Sun. Oct. 12 at 6 a.m.

This closure is necessary for King County to maintain an ‘open’ bridge position to accommodate a barge crane for waterway work. This work could be cancelled or extended.

Please plan ahead and use alternate routes. Emergency vehicles will not have access through the work zone.