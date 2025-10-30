CAN YOU HELP? ‘Critical need’ for volunteers at Center for Active Living

We report often on fundraisers – but there are non-monetary ways to help your neighbors and local nonprofits, too. For example: The Center for Active Living‘s volunteer ranks need replenishment. If you might be able to help, here’s what they’re looking for:

(Photo courtesy Center for Active Living)

The Center for Active Living is an activity center for seniors aged 55+, and located at 4217 SW Oregon St in the Alaska Junction. They currently need willing individuals to fill various positions. Volunteers can enjoy connecting with seniors and fellow volunteers in a friendly, relaxed, collaborative environment. In some cases, opportunities are available for friends and family to volunteer together.

Shifts are generally weekdays during the day and can be three to four hours in duration. Volunteers can select a regular shift once a week, same day & time, or occasional fill-in/substitute spots on different days & times based on volunteer availability; must be 18 years of age or older. No experience necessary and training is provided.

There is a critical need for the following volunteer spots:

Dishwasher: rinse, load and unload a commercial-grade dishwasher on Tuesdays from 10am-2pm, and occasional fill-in substitute spots on different days throughout the month.

Café Attendant: take customer orders and prepare sandwiches and salads in The Center’s onsite café; Mondays and Wednesdays 8:30am-11:30pm, or Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11am-2pm.

Other volunteer opportunities:

Chef assistant: help prepare hot scratch-made meals for seniors’ community dining program; fill-in/substitute spots as needed throughout the month

Baker: prepare scratch-made pies, cakes, cookies breads following designated recipes; fill-in/substitute spots as needed throughout the month

Dining Room Attendant: serve beverages and prepared meals to seniors participating in our Community Dining program; fill-in/substitute spots as needed throughout the month.

The Center Thrift Store: several positions including customer service, cashiering, sorting donations, pricing/tagging merchandise; Shop is open seven days a week.

Westside Friends: provide companionship and support to seniors in their homes in West Seattle; schedules vary.

To apply, click the following link to complete a volunteer application: Volunteer – The Center for Active Living or email dannyp@wscenter.org