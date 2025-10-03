BIZNOTES: 3 from The Junction – Missing Piece, Paper Boat Booksellers, Fourth Emerald Games

Three Junction business updates:

THE MISSING PIECE MOVE UPDATE: Readers have been asking about the status of The Missing Piece game store/café‘s move into the ex-Pharmaca space at 4707 California SW. We checked in today; they told us they’re still awaiting a few inspections, so the reopening date isn’t set yet. We’ll of course be following up, but they also offered a tip: As soon as they set a date, table-reservation slots will open up on their website.

PAPER BOAT PLAYOFFS SALE: Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW) owners Desirae and Eric Judy are such major Mariners fans, they’re having a sale that they say will last as long as the team stays in the playoffs – buy one hardcover book in-store, get 25% off a second one. This starts tomorrow (Saturday, October 4, the date of the M’s first best-of-five American League Division Series game).

FOURTH EMERALD GAMES: The new gaming lounge/shop at 4517 California SW (upstairs) is hosting a murder-mystery game on October 11, and tomorrow is your last chance to get early-bird pricing:

Experience “The Curious Carnival,” a murder mystery event with Foulplay. Take on the role of various circus performers and work to uncover the murderer who ruined the act. Your ticket includes refreshments and two drink tickets from Revelry Room. There will be three games throughout the day — pick your preferred time.

The times are 3 pm, 5:30 pm, and 8 pm. Here’s the link.