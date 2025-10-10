BIZNOTE: Special tribute for a quartet of regulars at Great American Diner and Bar

Here’s a unique way to celebrate customer loyalty. Last night, the Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction was the scene of a plaque-hanging in honor four local women who have been dining together there regularly for four years.

Since 2021, Tia Rooney and her friends Miesha, Meaghan, and Ashley have been meeting at Great American Diner at least once a month for dinner, dating back to when they were new moms. “All of our kids were born about two weeks apart, and now they’re all about two and four years old. We all went through the same phases of life together.” Tia said. Having a common meeting place and time gave them something to ground themselves through the trials and tribulations of early parenthood. “As working mothers and parents, it’s important to have community.” she said. It was also a way to unwind. “We’re always meeting in the evening when our kids go to bed.” she said with a smile.

But beyond that, they also wanted to support the diner itself. “It was great to find somewhere where we can just sit as long as we want, without much pressure to leave. Excellent service.” Meaghan said. Tia shared the same sentiment. “It’s an incredible and safe space in the community. We have deep respect for the owner.” she said.

The plaque will be permanently displayed at the same booth where “The Four Moms” have met for the past four years.

P.S. We asked about their favorite menu items: Two votes for the eggs benedict, one each for the patty melt and reuben sandwich. For drinks, the chocolate milkshake and French 75 cocktail.