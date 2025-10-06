BIZNOTE: Lake Washington Physical Therapy – West Seattle offering training for snow-sports season, and other updates

Lots of updates from Lake Washington Physical Therapy – West Seattle (WSB sponsor, now with two locations):

Lake Washington Physical Therapy is excited to share some updates and events happening this fall and winter as we continue to expand services and grow to serve the West Seattle community!

Alpine Training Project Starts October 15th – Space is limited

(Reminder – it’ll be snow season soon!)

Are you ready for ski season? Sign up for the Alpine Training Project hosted at West Seattle Lake Washington Physical Therapy. Classes will cover a progressive multi-modal approach to training and injury prevention for skiers and snowboarders. In-person classes are for 6 weeks every Wednesday, 7:00 – 8:00 pm, beginning October 15th, 2025. Cost is $230/person which includes 6 in-person classes, and 6 months of access to online workouts.

Classes at LWPT–West Seattle will be led by our ski and snowboard expert, Amanda Ford, PT DPT FDNS. Only 12 spots available! If the class is full, please use the email in the link to add your name to the waitlist. Another class may be added based on demand. Here’s the signup link.

Musculoskeletal Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging–October 20th

On October 20, 2025, we’re hosting a special day of Real-Time Musculoskeletal US Imaging with Expert Insight at our West Seattle clinic.

Led by Greg Fritz, PT DPT RMSK, a nationally recognized expert with over 25 years of experience, and Maxwell Ngo, PT DPT. Each 30-minute session includes real-time imaging and results, a written/digital report, and communication with your medical provider. Cost: $200 (HSA/FSA eligible).

Points of Interest Include: tendon pain, rotator cuff tears and shoulder pain, bursitis of the shoulder/elbow/hip, golfer’s elbow and tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, hand/wrist injuries, plantar fasciitis, muscle strains/tears

Spots are limited – email MaxwellNgo@lakewashingtonpt.com (If October 20 doesn’t work, later in the year, Maxwell Ngo, PT DPT will be offering this service on a daily basis at our Alki clinic.)

Now TWO locations to serve you – Alki and Fauntleroy!

In addition to our Alki clinic, did you know that we have added a second clinic location in West Seattle to better serve our community? The LWPT Fauntleroy clinic is located inside The Kenney, supporting the West Seattle neighborhood and the residents living in this beautiful retirement community. Alison Read, PT DPT CEEAA Cert-MOA FSOAE, brings a strong background in outpatient orthopedics and diverse clinical experiences, specializing in treating older adults by passionately empowering this population to maintain strength and independence. Click HERE to watch a video and learn more about Alison! We offer 1:1 care and 55-minute appointments at our Fauntleroy clinic. Medicare and most insurances accepted. Book an appointment by calling us at 206-906-9207.

New Specialized Services

We are proud to introduce new specialized treatments at our clinics, including:

Dry Needling with Amanda Ford, PT DPT FDNS to improve functionality and relieve pain and tension.

Professional Bike Fitting with Erin Heald, PT DPT, ensuring optimal cycling performance.

Running Evaluations using Runeasi Technology and Video Running Analysis

Early Morning and Weekend Appointments

To better serve the West Seattle community, we have expanded our hours and added two new clinicians at our Alki location. Need an early morning or weekend appointment? We’ve got you covered! Join us in welcoming Jordan Samford, PT DPT MS and Olivia Dominguez, PT DPT to our Alki team!