BETWEEN THE LINES: New ‘parking lane lines’ planned for 26th SW

Thanks to Rick for the tip. Residents along 26th SW between SW Barton and SW Roxbury, just south of Westwood Village, recently got notification of a “traffic-calming” feature SDOT plans to install: Parking-lane lines. The map above, from the official notice that we requested and obtained from SDOT, shows where they’ll be painted. The notice explains:

On 26th Ave SW between SW Barton St and SW Roxbury St, we will install parking lane lines. These changes to the street will slow traffic and make the street safer for people walking, rolling, and biking. We are planning to begin to install these improvements before the end of the year. We anticipate this work to be completed over a couple of weekends. Please note this work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The funding for this, SDOT says, is coming from not the current Seattle Transportation Levy, but its predecessor, Move Seattle.