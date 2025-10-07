Best season in six years for West Seattle Water Taxi, says Metro

(MV Doc Maynard – WSB file photo)

As we’ve been mentioning in our morning traffic/transit/etc. roundups, this Friday is the last night of the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s summer/early fall schedule. Metro published a reminder this afternoon, including an update on ridership this season:

… The West Seattle run, which takes passengers on a 15-minute ride across Elliott Bay, saw summer (June-August) ridership of more than 178,000 passengers (59,000 per month). That meant 2025 was the busiest summer since 2019, when the water taxi carried 166,000 riders (55,000 per month) over the same period.

This summer, the water taxi saw the return of Seattle Mariners weeknight post-game service, allowing fans to go from T-Mobile to Pier 50 after Mariners victories. Fans of the “Beautiful Game” were also able to take the water taxi after matches during the 2025 FIFA Men’s Club World Cup. Add to that a summer full of concerts—Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, and Miranda Lambert, K-Pop stars Stray Kids, Post Malone, and the Lumineers — and there were a number of people who took advantage of leaving their cars at home and riding the Water Taxi.