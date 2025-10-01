Art, sports, music, games, RainWise, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Lincoln Park photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for October’s first Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (and if we’re missing something – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!):

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is a last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can set their calendars for next Wednesday morning!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

FREE ECO-TOUR: Starting at the Duwamish Longhouse (4705 West Marginal Way SW), 11 am-noon. (Friday and Saturday too, if you miss this one!)

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE – DROPOFFS BEGIN: As explained in our calendar listing, the annual Southwest Artist Showcase starts this weekend at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), and you can participate just by bringing in up to 3 artworks for inclusion. Library’s open noon-8 pm today for the first day of dropoffs.

NO AMERICAN MAH JONGG TODAY: Afternoon meetups are still on hold until The Missing Piece reopens in its new West Seattle Junction location.

FREE KIDS’ ART WORKSHOP: With Rec’N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: hosts Roosevelt for slowpitch softball at 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) … West Seattle HS hosts Holy Names in volleyball, 7 pm (3000 California SW).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, new weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

MUSIC AT C & P: Rhythm and Roots Night at C & P Coffee, 6-8 pm: “For fans of roots, blues and heritage music and acoustic music with a variety of instrumentation beyond guitar (dobro, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, hand drums, etc.)” All ages, no cover. (5612 California SW)

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! If you want some inspiration, this month’s spotlight project is a seasonal pumpkin luminary. (3400 Harbor SW)

FREE ART CLASS: 6-8 pm, pay what you can, all levels invited to explore watercolors at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: 6 pm at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required, come play!

CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: 6 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW) – this month’s book is “The Midwich Cuckoos” by John Wyndham.

PIANO NIGHT AT UPWELL: 6 pm, music with your beverage(s) at Upwell Coffee and Wine! (4811 California SW)

TONE CIRCLE: 6 pm at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), “show up and sing!” Preregistration required. $20.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: An energetic way to mark the middle of the week – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – all welcome, regardless of pace!

GET RAINWISE: In-person event at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) with info on how to get a rebate for a cistern and/or rain garden on your property, if you’re eligible! 6:30 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia spots on our Wednesday list: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: You’re invited to sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!