Admiral District trick-or-treating and more as West Seattle Hallo-weekend #1 begins. Here’s our Friday list

We start today’s highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar with Hallo-weekend #1’s first big event:

ADMIRAL DISTRICT TRICK-OR-TREATING: That’s the map – expanded this year! – of venues planning to participate in this year’s Admiral District Trick-or-Treating, 3-6 pm. Rain or shine!

(added) ALKI MAIL & DISPATCH TOO: They’re not officially on the map but Alki Mail & Dispatch (47th and Admiral) is just a few blocks west and as a major Halloween devotée, proprietor Bree invites trick-or-treaters to visit the “Haunted Dispatch” – not just today, but also on Halloween, when they’ll have goodie bags:

Now the rest of what’s up:

FREE INDOOR PLAY: “Stay and Play” is open 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), with toys for the little ones and coffee for their chaperones.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Community creations are on display throughout Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), and you can visit any time during regular hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am to 11:30 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), free.

PUMPKIN JUNCTION: The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) offers at least 15 pumpkin beers on tap to celebrate the season.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: Natalia‘s Friday sessions are 12:30-1 pm at La Choza (10401 47th SW).

HALLOWEEN-THEMED KARAOKE AT THE SKYLARK: Live band Halloween-themed karaoke at The Skylark with Dylan Lost, sign up at 7, sing starting at 8. Song list here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

COFFEEHOUSE COMEDY: Midnight Mystery Theater at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm.

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

BRANDI CARLILE AT EASY STREET, SOLD OUT: Just in case you wonder about what’ll certainly be a big crowd at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) for tonight’s 7 pm show – advance album buyers will be filling the shop

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Supreme La Rock. (4547 California SW)

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING: Skating with live music – tonight, Dick Rossetti and Bulk Male, MANTA – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

