YOU CAN HELP: Got some flexible hours in your day? Center for Active Living seeking more volunteer power

(Center for Active Living’s HQ, Sisson Building, photographed by Holli Margell)

A little volunteer power goes a long way, and the Center for Active Living in the West Seattle Junction could use a little more! Here’s the people-power wish list we received from Danny Perez:

The Center for Active Living (formerly the Senior Center of West Seattle) at 4127 SW Oregon St is currently in need of volunteers to fill various positions. Volunteers can enjoy connecting with fellow volunteers and seniors in a friendly, relaxed environment. The Center is seeking to fill the following volunteer positions:

Critical need: dishwashers on Tuesdays from 10 am-2 pm, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 am-2 pm; rinse and load a commercial-grade dishwasher

Café Attendant: Wednesdays 8:30 am-12 pm, or Thursdays from 11 am-2 pm, take customer orders and prepare sandwiches and salads in The Center’s onsite café

Dining Room Attendant: Thursdays from 10 am-1 pm; Serve beverages and prepared meals to seniors participating in our Community Dining program

Retail Sales Clerk/Cashier: provide general customer assistance in The Center Thrift Shop

Westside Friends: provide companionship and support to seniors in their home location in West Seattle

Must be 18 years of age or older, and shifts are generally weekdays during the day, and can be two to three hours in duration. Flexible scheduling options are available. To apply, click the following link to complete a volunteer application: Volunteer – The Center for Active Living (wscenter.org) or email dannyp@wscenter.org