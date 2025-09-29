Westside Neighbors Shelter plans open house Saturday

(File photo)

If you have questions about the Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle, West Seattle’s only shelter, it’s opening its doors for an open house this Saturday. Here’s the announcement:

As cold weather approaches, the open house is a chance for leaders, community members, press, and potential volunteers to tour the space, ask questions, and learn how the Shelter operates and who it serves. The Shelter is run by volunteers and private donations.

Where: American Legion Post 160 (Westside Neighbors Shelter), 3620 SW Alaska Street, West Seattle

When: Saturday, October 4, 2-4 pm

Refreshments will be served in the Hall starting at 2 pm. At 2:30, Keith Hughes will present the Shelter’s history and its current impact on the unhoused community. One or more former shelter clients who now have housing will speak about how their experience at the Shelter helped them get on their feet.

After the presentation, guests will be able to tour the Shelter and learn how the Shelter’s all-volunteer workforce serves unhoused people in West Seattle with meals, hygiene, clothing, and a place to get warm.