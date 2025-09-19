WestFest, Wine Walk, outdoor movie, Huling Bowl football faceoff, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Lookout, public art at Joint Training Facility in SE West Seattle)

Here are Friday options, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor playtime for little ones is back, 10 am-11:30 am Fridays at Arbor Heights Community Church. (4113 SW 102nd)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

ANTIQUE MALL OF WEST SEATTLE SALE: First of four days, 11 am-7 pm (4516 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: 12:30-1 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 2 pm, one more round of discussing/voting on measures related to the Comprehensive Plan. Here’s the agenda. (Watch live here.

DOG SWIM TIME AT ARBOR HEIGHTS POOL: The annual “Dog Days of Summer” returned this week! Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW) opens its pool for dogs-only swimming, right before it’s closed offseason cleaning. 4-7 pm today plus noon-5 pm on Saturday. $5/session per dog. (Here’s our story from day 1.)

OUTDOOR MOVIE AND FREE ROCK CLIMBING: Camp Long (5200 35th SW) is showing “Jumanji“ tonight, around 7:30 pm after free rock climbing 5-7 pm.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle: “We have wines for picnics, cookouts, hikes, camping, boating, and even just hanging out on the deck.”

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION WINE WALK: 5-9 pm. Online ticket sales are closed but some tickets remain available if you show up at one of the check-in spots at 5 – details on the Junction Association‘s website.

HOLY ROSARY WESTFEST: 6-10 pm at the school, the festival begins! Music, games, food, more. See the schedule in our calendar listing. (42nd/Genesee/Dakota)

COMEDY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Midnight Mystery Theater brings radio-style comedy to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 7 pm tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS vs. West Seattle High School, in the annual crpsstown-counterparts match known as the Huling Bowl.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Johnny and the Moles, Fonkey Blues Time Machine, Contraband Contraband, doors 7, show 8, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Hershe tonight! (4547 California SW)

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING: Skating with live bands – tonight, Storm Boy, Dead Streets – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!