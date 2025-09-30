West Seattle’s four new school-zone speed cameras are in place. Only one will be activated soon.

Don sent that photo Monday, after noticing installation of the new school-zone speed cameras on Admiral Way for the return next year of Alki Elementary, once its new building is complete. That led us to check in with SDOT for the status of the new school-zone speed cameras that have been scheduled to start operation this year, on California SW near West Seattle High School (not far from Lafayette Elementary, too). SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali‘s reply revealed that they’re likely to start with the southbound direction only:

The new southbound school zone speed camera on California Ave SW near West Seattle High School has been installed and is in final testing. We expect it to be activated in the coming weeks, though the exact date is still being finalized. Once activated, the camera will issue warnings only for the first 30 days after activation, with citations beginning after that period. SDOT will share information with the community when the camera goes live. Notices will be mailed to drivers during the warning period. A northbound camera is also planned for West Seattle High but has been delayed due to underground utility conflicts. Our engineering team is working on a solution, and we’ll share an updated installation timeline once available.

SDOT also verified that the Alki Elementary-related cameras on Admiral Way are in place (as shown above) “but will remain inactive until the new school building opens, currently expected in 2026.” Five other school zones in West Seattle have ticketing cameras, listed here. Getting a ticket from a school-zone cam could cost you more than $200.