WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Twice-stolen white Silverado; stolen green Velotric ebike

Two transportation thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN SILVERADO: Sent by Les:

Last night someone stole my 2005 Silverado truck from Canada Dr. in the Seaview neighborhood. I don’t have a photo but the truck is white, regular cab with an 8′ bed. License plate #C30524C

This is the second time this truck has been stolen. The truck was locked and had a club on the steering wheel this time. Police report #25-284683; if anyone sees it please report it to SPD or WSB. I would really appreciate if everyone could keep an eye out for this truck in your neighborhood.