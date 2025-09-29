WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Twice-stolen white Silverado; stolen green Velotric ebike

Two transportation thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN SILVERADO: Sent by Les:
Last night someone stole my 2005 Silverado truck from Canada Dr. in the Seaview neighborhood. I don’t have a photo but the truck is white, regular cab with an 8′ bed. License plate #C30524C
This is the second time this truck has been stolen. The truck was locked and had a club on the steering wheel this time. Police report #25-284683; if anyone sees it please report it to SPD or WSB. I would really appreciate if everyone could keep an eye out for this truck in your neighborhood.
STOLEN VELOTRIC EBIKE: Sent by Kevin:
My wife’s bicycle was stolen between 12:30-2:30 pm yesterday at the Alaska Junction. The theft occurred by the intersection of Alaska and California. The bike was locked to a bike rack and another bike on the south side of Alaska Street by the bus stop. We returned to find the cable lock cut and 1 bike missing. The bicycle is a dark green Velotric e-bike, serial #——2254-f, with a step-through frame. It has a cargo rack on the back with a black cargo bag attached to the rack. Attached is a picture of the same model and color of bike. This has been reported to the Seattle Police Department.
We’ll add the incident number when we get it.
