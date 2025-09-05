WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen classic beach-cruiser bicycle; followup on stolen ebike

Two reports tonight:

STOLEN BIKE: The owner says this “1940s beach cruiser with whitewall tires” bicycle was stolen last week “from under our stairs at 62nd and SW Stevens” (Alki). They add, “This bike is very special to me but it doesn’t have a lot of value. My grandpa is no longer alive so I’d really like it back.” If you find it, the police report # to refer to is 25-915555.

EBIKE THEFT FOLLOWUP: Earlier this week we published a reader report about an ebike with distinctive lighting stolen from outside the Benbow Room in Admiral. The owner was able to obtain images of the theft from a security camera, involving what appeared to be a white Dodge Ram pickup:

That’s from 1 pm Monday. The next day, the owner says, the bike pinged to a location downtown, so it might be outside West Seattle. But they’re offering a $500 reward. The police report # is 25-253565.