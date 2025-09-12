WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 1 arrested after alleged vehicular assault north of Lincoln Park

(WSB photo)

4:12 PM: If you passed that scene at Fauntleroy/Webster near the Solstice Park tennis courts, you might have assumed it was “just” a crash. But one driver fled the scene on foot, and officers say witnesses told them he tried to randomly hit multiple pedestrians before the crash, which reportedly involved another driver who tried to stop him. Police told us the car whose driver they were seeking was not stolen, so far as they can tell, but couldn’t tell us anything more. We’re still gathering information on this – police have just tracked a possible suspect to Fauntleroy/California.

4:15 PM: Officers just told dispatch a witness has positively identified the person they’ve detained in Morgan Junction. We’re still checking on what if any injuries were suffered at the original scene.